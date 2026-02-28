'Ranbir's stillness, prep detail impressed me': 'Tamasha' actor Naila Grrewal
Naila Grrewal, who made her debut in Tamasha, recently opened up about working with Ranbir Kapoor.
She shared, "Ranbir has this incredible stillness and detail in his prep — he listens and feels deeply," highlighting how much she admired his approach to acting.
The film also starred Deepika Padukone and was directed by Imtiaz Ali.
More on 'Tamasha' and how Grrewal landed the role
Tamasha hit screens back in 2015 as a coming-of-age drama about Ved (Ranbir).
The movie earned over ₹136.63 crore worldwide, though it was described as an underwhelming commercial success at the time of its release.
For Grrewal, landing even a small role was special—she did recorded auditions at home in Delhi, met Imtiaz Ali on set, auditioned again with Ranbir acting opposite her, and then received a call that Imtiaz liked it.
Grrewal also shared her thoughts on other actors
Naila Grrewal also talked about picking up lessons from other stars: she praised Ayushmann Khurrana's discipline and humility, Taapsee Pannu's confidence, and Ravi Kishan's passion.
As someone new to the industry, she said facing silent rejections taught her resilience along the way.