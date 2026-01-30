Rani Mukerji calls Bollywood "most secular," disagrees with AR Rahman's bias claims

Rahman had suggested in a BBC interview that non-creative people are gaining influence in Bollywood, hinting this might be due to communal bias—something he called "Chinese whispers." He later clarified he didn't mean to hurt anyone and reaffirmed his commitment to India.

Where's Rani's focus now?

Right now, Mukerji says she's all about her next film, Mardaani 3, and spending time with her family.

"I stay far away from all of that. I only focus on my films, and at this stage of my life, my priority is my child and my family." she shared.