Rani Mukerji calls Bollywood "most secular," disagrees with AR Rahman's bias claims
Rani Mukerji, who's been in Bollywood for 30 years, has pushed back against AR Rahman's recent comments about communal bias in the industry.
She told DD News, "Bollywood is the most secular place, and I truly believe that. There is no discrimination based on caste or religion." and said she's only ever seen talent matter.
What sparked this debate?
Rahman had suggested in a BBC interview that non-creative people are gaining influence in Bollywood, hinting this might be due to communal bias—something he called "Chinese whispers."
He later clarified he didn't mean to hurt anyone and reaffirmed his commitment to India.
Others weigh in
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also disagreed with Rahman, saying he has "never seen" communal bias.
Where's Rani's focus now?
Right now, Mukerji says she's all about her next film, Mardaani 3, and spending time with her family.
"I stay far away from all of that. I only focus on my films, and at this stage of my life, my priority is my child and my family." she shared.