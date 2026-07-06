'Mardaani 3': Rani Mukerji recalls 'physically demanding' climax shoot
What's the story
Rani Mukerji, who plays the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, has opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting for the film. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she revealed that filming the climax sequence was particularly challenging as it required physical endurance and mental focus.
Filming challenges
Night shoots were tough for Mukerji
Mukerji said, "I think every project comes with its own set of challenges, but for me, night shoots are always the toughest because I'm naturally a morning person." "I like waking up early and sleeping early, so whenever we have night schedules, I have to completely reset my body clock." "One of the most challenging experiences was filming the climax sequence. We shot for 18 hours straight."
Actor's commitment
Despite challenges, experience was rewarding for her
Despite the difficulties, Mukerji found the experience rewarding. She said, "It wasn't difficult because of the schedule alone, but because the sequence was physically demanding and required a lot of strength and intensity." "By the end of it, after being awake and shooting through the entire night, it definitely pushed me to my limits. But seeing how the scene came together made all the hard work worthwhile."
Film plot
About 'Mardaani 3'
The latest installment of the Mardaani franchise sees Roy investigating the case of missing young girls, which leads her to a powerful criminal network. The film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 will premiere on Sony MAX on July 18 at 8:00pm. It's currently streaming on Netflix.