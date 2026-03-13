OTT: When, where to watch Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'

The critically acclaimed film Mardaani 3, featuring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, is reportedly set to make its digital debut on Netflix . The action-thriller, which saw Mukerji reprising her role as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy investigating a trafficking racket, will reportedly start streaming on March 27. This news comes after the film's successful theatrical run earlier this year.

Box office success 'Mardaani 3' became 1 of biggest hits of the year Mardaani 3 has become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2026, reportedly becoming the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Border 2 and O'Romeo. The film's engaging storyline and strong word-of-mouth have played a significant role in attracting audiences to cinemas. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, it was produced by Yash Raj Films and released in theaters on January 30.

Film details This is what happens in 'Mardaani 3' In Mardaani 3, Mukerji's character investigates the disappearance of 93 girls, leading her into a world of organized crime. The film also introduces new characters played by Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, with Prasad's role as the first female antagonist in the franchise drawing particular attention.

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