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Home / News / Entertainment News / OTT: When, where to watch Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
OTT: When, where to watch Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
'Mardaani 3' to stream on Netflix

OTT: When, where to watch Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'

By Isha Sharma
Mar 13, 2026
10:24 am
What's the story

The critically acclaimed film Mardaani 3, featuring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, is reportedly set to make its digital debut on Netflix. The action-thriller, which saw Mukerji reprising her role as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy investigating a trafficking racket, will reportedly start streaming on March 27. This news comes after the film's successful theatrical run earlier this year.

Box office success

'Mardaani 3' became 1 of biggest hits of the year

Mardaani 3 has become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2026, reportedly becoming the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Border 2 and O'Romeo. The film's engaging storyline and strong word-of-mouth have played a significant role in attracting audiences to cinemas. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, it was produced by Yash Raj Films and released in theaters on January 30.

Film details

This is what happens in 'Mardaani 3'

In Mardaani 3, Mukerji's character investigates the disappearance of 93 girls, leading her into a world of organized crime. The film also introduces new characters played by Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, with Prasad's role as the first female antagonist in the franchise drawing particular attention.

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Critical reception

Shah Rukh Khan sent best wishes to Mukerji

Mukerji's performance in Mardaani 3 has been widely appreciated by fans and industry members alike. Her long-time friend and fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan also praised her work on social media, saying he wished her the best for the film. He wrote, "Just from the heart....to my Rani 'Mardaani' all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too."

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