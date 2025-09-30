Ranveer Singh to star in zombie film 'Pralay': Report 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in talks for a new zombie film with director Jai Mehta. The project, tentatively titled Pralay, will go on floors in 2026 after Singh completes his current commitments. A source told Pinkvilla that the title of the film aligns with its post-apocalyptic theme, where an unforeseen disaster creates havoc.

Film's theme More about 'Pralay' The source added, "While the world of Pralay is unlike anything seen before, the film is more of a human story based on how far a man can go to save his family in the most difficult circumstances." The film will be produced by Applause Entertainment and is currently in pre-production.

Production details Tentative timeline for Singh to start shooting for 'Pralay' The source further revealed that Singh is expected to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2026 after he wraps up Don 3. "It's a film that requires prolonged pre-production, as the makers will be aiming to create a completely new world," they said. The report added that the tone of Pralay is similar to World War Z and I Am Legend, where the protagonist has to fight multiple evils for his family's sake.