'A historical milestone': Ranveer Singh builds anticipation for 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
Ranveer Singh attended the music launch of his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Tuesday in Mumbai. The event was also attended by his female co-star, Sara Arjun, and the music team, including Jasmine Sandlas, Shashwat Sachdev, Khan Saab, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Shahzad Ali. At the event, Singh expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the first part of Aditya Dhar's directorial.
Gratitude expressed
'Today, we, as a team, thank the cinema-going audience...'
Hindustan Times quoted Singh saying, "Friends, you have taken Dhurandhar, our film, to a historic milestone, and this has only been possible because of your love and support." "Today, we, as a team, thank the cinema-going audience across the world, you all, for this." He added that the sequel is eagerly awaited not just in India but globally. "We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film," he said.
Future impact
'Indian cinema's future will be defined by 'Dhurandhar''
Singh expressed his belief that the second part of Dhurandhar will redefine the future of Indian cinema. He said, "Aur itna bata doon, ab Indian cinema ka mustaqbil ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega." The film is a sequel to the hit spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which became a global box office phenomenon upon its release on December 5 last year.
Upcoming release
Meet the cast of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released on Thursday, March 19. It will be available in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The movie stars Singh as Jaskirat aka Hamza and R Madhavan as strategist Ajay Sanyal. Arjun Rampal plays ISI's Major Iqbal, while Sanjay Dutt portrays SP Chaudhary Aslam.