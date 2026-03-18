'A historical milestone': Ranveer Singh builds anticipation for 'Dhurandhar 2'

Gratitude expressed

'Today, we, as a team, thank the cinema-going audience...'

Hindustan Times quoted Singh saying, "Friends, you have taken Dhurandhar, our film, to a historic milestone, and this has only been possible because of your love and support." "Today, we, as a team, thank the cinema-going audience across the world, you all, for this." He added that the sequel is eagerly awaited not just in India but globally. "We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film," he said.