Entertainment • Jul 06, 2025
Ranveer Singh reveals 1st look of Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh just gave fans a birthday treat by revealing the teaser for his next film, Dhurandhar.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the teaser shows Singh in a gritty, action-heavy role and hints at a story about unsung heroes.
The movie is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.
TL;DR
A star-studded cast and high-octane action await in 'Dhurdandhar'
Director Aditya Dhar kept the final teaser under wraps—even from Ranveer—to make the reveal extra special for his birthday.
Dhurandhar also features big names like Sanjay Dutt, Yami Gautam, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. With this cast and high-energy action vibes, it's shaping up to be one to watch out for.