Threats to Ranveer, Rohit Shetty: Mumbai Police record managers' statements

The Mumbai Police have recorded statements from the managers of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty as part of their ongoing investigation into the threats issued to the two celebrities. The Crime Branch also recreated the sequence of events related to the firing on Shetty's home earlier this month, including tracing a scooter from Pune to Mumbai. This reconstruction involved four accused individuals currently in custody: Swapnil Sakat, Aditya Gayaki, Siddharth Yenpure, and Samarth Pomaji.

Statements recorded What is the connection of Singh to this case? Singh recently received a threatening voice note from someone claiming to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding money. He reported this to senior police officials, leading to further investigations into any previous threats. While Singh was first threatened on February 10, he received another threat on February 13. The sender, allegedly Bishnoi group member Harry Boxer, warned that Singh and Shetty's "entire staff" will be harmed if they don't comply with their demands.

Scene recreation Crime Branch recreated the entire sequence of events In Shetty's firing case, the Crime Branch recreated the entire journey of the accused, starting from when they bought the scooter in Pune, traveled by road to Mumbai, and stopped at various locations along the way. They also parked the scooter outside Vile Parle station in Mumbai. Throughout this process, investigators continuously interrogated the accused individuals and cross-checked their statements against this recreated journey. The entire exercise was recorded on video for use as evidence.

Investigation updates The accused revealed an additional ₹11,000 payment The accused revealed during the scene recreation that after delivering the scooter to Mumbai, they were given an additional ₹11,000 by Shubham Lonkar, the main accused. Initially, police statements indicated a payment of ₹40,000. However, as investigations progressed and inquiries were made, it was revealed that a total of ₹51,000 was given to them. Meanwhile, Praveen Lonkar, the sixth accused, will be taken into custody from jail in two to three days, reported India Today.

