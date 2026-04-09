'Dhurandhar 2' is now among 2026's biggest films worldwide

Ranveer Singh 's action thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge , has made a mark at the global box office . The film has reportedly earned around ₹1,653.67cr worldwide in just 21 days and is now one of the top 10 highest-grossing films globally in 2026. This is a huge achievement for an Indian film as it competes with major Hollywood and Chinese releases.

Box office performance 'Dhurandhar 2' stands tall among Hollywood giants Currently, Dhurandhar 2 is ranked 10th globally with over $177 million in earnings, just behind Hollywood's GOAT ($185 million). The list is topped by China's Pegasus 3 with an impressive $638 million. Other major titles include Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. This achievement underscores the film's global appeal and its ability to stand out among international blockbusters.

Domestic success 'Dhurandhar 2's India gross surpasses ₹1,200cr mark The film's success is largely attributed to its phenomenal performance in India, where it has already crossed ₹1,200cr gross and nearly ₹1,050cr net. The film's strong word-of-mouth and repeat audience value have contributed to its impressive hold beyond the opening week. Now, it is eyeing the ₹1,700cr worldwide mark, which could make it the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from China or the Gulf.

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International success Highest-grossing Indian film overseas (excluding China) Dhurandhar 2 has also made history with its overseas performance, crossing ₹400cr internationally. This makes it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time outside India (excluding China). The film's standout performance has been in North America where it has already crossed $25 million, becoming the first Indian film to do so. It is now aiming for the $30 million milestone.

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