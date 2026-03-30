'Dhurandhar 2' is now North America's highest-grossing Indian film 

The spy-action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly crossed ₹1,365cr (approximately $147.8 million) globally within just 11 days of its release. This feat surpasses the lifetime collections of the first part, which earned $141.5 million worldwide. Further, it has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. The film is a joint venture between Jio Studios and B62 Studios and has been directed by Aditya Dhar .

Record-breaking performance 'Dhurandhar' defeated 'Baahubali 2' for the feat In North America, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film's earnings in this region have exceeded $23 million, breaking the previous record held by Baahubali 2 at $20.2 million. This was a nine-year-old record, and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda himself extended wishes to Dhar and the team on X.

Box office success 'Dhurandhar' opened with $10M over the weekend in the US The sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar opened with $10 million from 987 screens over its opening weekend and $14 million over a five-day extended weekend. This set a new record for Bollywood films, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned $6.9 million in its first three days and $9.5 million over five days in 2023. Despite facing technical glitches, show cancellations, and delays during its premiere, the film's collection wasn't hampered.

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Global reach 'Dhurandhar' grosses $4M in Australia, $1M in Germany The film has also made a mark in other international markets, grossing over A$6 million ($4.1 million) in Australia and surpassing $1 million in Germany. It was released across approximately 2,200 cinemas and 3,000 screens globally, excluding Gulf territories. The film's success is attributed to its wide release strategy that included non-traditional markets like Finland, Uruguay, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Chile, Mexico, and Cyprus.

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