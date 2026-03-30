'Dhurandhar 2' is now North America's highest-grossing Indian film
What's the story
The spy-action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly crossed ₹1,365cr (approximately $147.8 million) globally within just 11 days of its release. This feat surpasses the lifetime collections of the first part, which earned $141.5 million worldwide. Further, it has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. The film is a joint venture between Jio Studios and B62 Studios and has been directed by Aditya Dhar.
Record-breaking performance
'Dhurandhar' defeated 'Baahubali 2' for the feat
In North America, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film's earnings in this region have exceeded $23 million, breaking the previous record held by Baahubali 2 at $20.2 million. This was a nine-year-old record, and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda himself extended wishes to Dhar and the team on X.
Box office success
'Dhurandhar' opened with $10M over the weekend in the US
The sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar opened with $10 million from 987 screens over its opening weekend and $14 million over a five-day extended weekend. This set a new record for Bollywood films, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned $6.9 million in its first three days and $9.5 million over five days in 2023. Despite facing technical glitches, show cancellations, and delays during its premiere, the film's collection wasn't hampered.
Global reach
'Dhurandhar' grosses $4M in Australia, $1M in Germany
The film has also made a mark in other international markets, grossing over A$6 million ($4.1 million) in Australia and surpassing $1 million in Germany. It was released across approximately 2,200 cinemas and 3,000 screens globally, excluding Gulf territories. The film's success is attributed to its wide release strategy that included non-traditional markets like Finland, Uruguay, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Chile, Mexico, and Cyprus.
Star-studded lineup
'Dhurandhar' has Ranveer Singh as a spy
Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh as a spy, alongside R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Sara Arjun as Yalina. The film has been written, directed, and produced by Dhar with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar also serving as producers. It was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.