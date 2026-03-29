Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' sets TV premiere: When, where to watch
What's the story
The Hindi film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to make its television debut on May 30 at 7:00pm on Star Gold. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. It was released on December 5, 2025.
Sequel's triumph
Know more about the 'Dhurandhar' duology
The first installment of the franchise, Dhurandhar, was a massive hit at the box office, reportedly raking in ₹1,307.35 crore. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is currently ruling theaters and will soon cross the ₹800 crore mark domestically. The film's success has been attributed to its star-studded cast and engaging storyline. While the first part is available on Netflix, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar. Its OTT premiere date hasn't been revealed yet.
Story
What happens in the 'Dhurandhar' films?
Set in Pakistan's Lyari, the films show how Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, became a spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, to dismantle the country's terror network. Rampal essays ISI's Major Iqbal, Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait, and Madhavan portrays IB Director Ajay Sanyal. The films are set against the backdrop of real geopolitical events, and the characters draw from several real-life figures.