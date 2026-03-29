Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' sets TV premiere: When, where to watch

Sequel's triumph

Know more about the 'Dhurandhar' duology

The first installment of the franchise, Dhurandhar, was a massive hit at the box office, reportedly raking in ₹1,307.35 crore. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is currently ruling theaters and will soon cross the ₹800 crore mark domestically. The film's success has been attributed to its star-studded cast and engaging storyline. While the first part is available on Netflix, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar. Its OTT premiere date hasn't been revealed yet.