Ranveer's 'Pralay' will be a 'spectacle,' promises producer Ananya Birla
What's the story
Ananya Birla, the producer of Ranveer Singh's upcoming zombie thriller Pralay, has teased that the film will be a "spectacle." Speaking on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, she said, "It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it." "But beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands." The film is directed by Jai Mehta and also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Production details
More about 'Pralay'
The makers of Pralay have decided to shoot the film in real locations across Mumbai and its suburbs. After months of technical pre-production, the principal photography has begun.
The film is a big-scale theatrical action thriller and is being made on a grand scale.
Singh, who is also a producer on the project, will share screen space with Lokah fame Priyadarshan.
Career milestone
This will be Singh's 1st zombie thriller
Pralay will be Singh's first release after the massive success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise.
The actor is known for his versatile performances and has a huge fan following.
With Pralay, he will star in the zombie thriller genre for the first time.
No release date has been announced yet.
Show finale
Season 9 of 'Koffee With Karan' is currently airing
Meanwhile, the ninth season of Koffee With Karan is currently airing.
Johar confirmed that he wouldn't be returning with another season when the show premiered in October this year.
The season started with superstar Salman Khan as the first guest, while actor Karisma Kapoor made a special appearance during the rapid-fire round.