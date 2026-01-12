Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' breaks Hindi film records
Ranveer Singh's latest movie, Dhurandhar, is making serious waves—it's now the highest-grossing Hindi film ever released in just one language.
In only 38 days since its December 5, 2025 release, the espionage thriller has pulled in ₹805.65 crore across India, outpacing big competitors like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera and Ikkis.
Big numbers, big cast—and a sequel on the way
Dhurandhar's global earnings have soared to ₹1,254.9 crore—pretty wild for a movie made on a ₹250-300 crore budget for both part 1 and the upcoming second installment.
Set in Pakistan's Lyari town and packed with stars like Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, it's no wonder people are hooked.
If you're already a fan (or just curious), there's more coming: the sequel drops March 19, 2026.