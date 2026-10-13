Ranvir Shorey reports email death threats after CJP protest criticism
Entertainment
actor Ranvir Shorey says he got death threats by email after he criticized the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest.
One of the emails was sent by someone using the name Raj Parihar and was full of abuse and threatened an attack.
Shorey shared screenshots on X and approached the cyber police and Mumbai Police.
Mumbai Police responded to his post asking him to share his contact details in DM.
Shorey criticized CJP protest, thanked police
Shorey's comments were about the CJP's October 10 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where they demanded the chief election commissioner resign over alleged voting roll issues.
He felt political fights should be sorted in Parliament or courts, not on the streets.
After getting the threats, Shorey thanked the police online for acting fast.