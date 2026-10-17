Rao and Gabbi's 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' earns ₹5.07cr

Directed by Avinash Arun, the film tells the story of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, best known for his role in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Rao said playing Nikam was "Playing Ujjwal Nikam was a responsibility I felt deeply in my heart from the very beginning." and he wanted to understand the person behind the public figure and approach the character with care with the respect it deserves.

The cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in key roles.