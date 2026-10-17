Rao and Gabbi's 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' earns ₹5.07cr
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's legal drama, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, is holding its own at the box office, collecting ₹5.07 crore in just two days.
Even with big new films like Nayyi Navelli and Jailer 2 around, Prahaar is drawing crowds thanks to its gripping take on a real-life courtroom battle.
Rao calls 'Prahaar' role a responsibility
Directed by Avinash Arun, the film tells the story of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, best known for his role in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 terror attacks.
Rao said playing Nikam was "Playing Ujjwal Nikam was a responsibility I felt deeply in my heart from the very beginning." and he wanted to understand the person behind the public figure and approach the character with care with the respect it deserves.
The cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in key roles.