Rashmika Mandanna criticized for 'First actress from Coorg' claim Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna, known for Pushpa: The Rise, recently said she's the "first actress from Coorg" to make it in films.

Her comment, made during a YouTube interview about her industry struggles, quickly drew criticism online—many pointed out that actresses like Prema, Daisy Oonnanna, and Shwetha Chengappa had already represented Coorg in cinema.