Rashmika Mandanna criticized for 'First actress from Coorg' claim
Rashmika Mandanna, known for Pushpa: The Rise, recently said she's the "first actress from Coorg" to make it in films.
Her comment, made during a YouTube interview about her industry struggles, quickly drew criticism online—many pointed out that actresses like Prema, Daisy Oonnanna, and Shwetha Chengappa had already represented Coorg in cinema.
'Respectfully, you are mistaken...': Prema's reply to Rashmika
Members of the Kodava community and fans highlighted their region's rich film legacy on social media.
Veteran actor Prema gently reminded everyone of earlier trailblazers from Coorg and the importance of acknowledging those who came before.
As the discussion continues online, Rashmika hasn't clarified her statement yet.