Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's AA22 x A6

'AA22xA6' marks the 1st collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee

This project brings together two big names—Arjun and Atlee—for the first time, which has fans hyped.

Backed by Sun Pictures and top VFX studios like Lola VFX, the film aims to blend futuristic storytelling with mass appeal for both Indian and global viewers.

Production kicked off in June 2025 after an intense pre-production phase in LA (think: 3D scans of the cast), with release expected late 2026 or early 2027.

If you're into visually stunning movies or just love seeing your favorite stars team up, this one's worth keeping an eye on.