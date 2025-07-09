Daniel Craig's new Knives Out film to open London festival Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

The third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to open the 69th BFI London Film Festival.

Directed by Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, it wrapped filming in London in August 2024.

After a likely premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, it lands on Netflix December 12, 2025.