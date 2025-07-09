Daniel Craig's new Knives Out film to open London festival
The third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to open the 69th BFI London Film Festival.
Directed by Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, it wrapped filming in London in August 2024.
After a likely premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, it lands on Netflix December 12, 2025.
A star-studded affair!
This one's packed with big names—Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Scott all join the cast.
Johnson keeps things fresh with his signature twist on the classic whodunit vibe.
Did you know?
Netflix snapped up rights to Wake Up Dead Man (and Glass Onion) for a massive $450 million.
Daniel Craig reportedly scored about $100 million for both films—a sign that Netflix isn't holding back when it comes to top-tier talent and buzzy originals.