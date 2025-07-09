Indian musicians reinterpret Superman's iconic theme
Just before the new Superman reboot hits theaters on July 11, an Indian classical take on the legendary Superman theme is trending online.
Warner Bros. India dropped a video featuring The Indian Jam Project and Tushar Lall, who reimagined the classic tune with harmonium, sitar, and flute—giving it a fresh desi vibe that's catching everyone's attention.
Fans excited to hear this in theaters
Fans are loving how emotional and unique this version feels, especially with musicians like Lall (harmonium), Sandeep Mishra (sarangi), Prasad Rahane (sitar), Hrishikesh Majumdar (flute), and Pratik Kawale (dhol) coming together for the project.
People are excited to hear this rendition in theaters—especially since the film will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.
It's a cool way to celebrate Superman's global appeal with an Indian twist right before John Murphy's new score arrives for the reboot.