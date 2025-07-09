Guru Dutt's restored classics set for nationwide retrospective

These aren't just old films—they've been digitally restored by NFDC-NFAI to bring back their original magic. The project aims to keep India's film heritage alive for new generations.

Legacy of Indian cinema

NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum summed it up nicely: "This initiative is not just about restoring films; it's about preserving a priceless legacy that defines the soul of Indian cinema."

For both movie lovers and filmmakers, it's a rare chance to see Guru Dutt's artistry as it was meant to be seen—on the big screen.