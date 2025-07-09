Guru Dutt's restored classics set for nationwide retrospective
To celebrate 100 years of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, five of his classic movies—Pyaasa, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55, and Baaz—are getting a big-screen comeback across India from August 8-10, 2025.
This is all part of a major restoration push by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and National Film Archive of India (NFAI).
Restorations for new generations
These aren't just old films—they've been digitally restored by NFDC-NFAI to bring back their original magic.
The project aims to keep India's film heritage alive for new generations.
Legacy of Indian cinema
NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum summed it up nicely: "This initiative is not just about restoring films; it's about preserving a priceless legacy that defines the soul of Indian cinema."
For both movie lovers and filmmakers, it's a rare chance to see Guru Dutt's artistry as it was meant to be seen—on the big screen.