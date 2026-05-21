Rashmika, Vijay's wedding planner reveals couple didn't 'follow the trends'

The wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda , held in February 2026, is still making headlines. Priya Maganti, CEO and co-founder of RVR Eventz and Design, who planned the grand event, revealed to MoneyControl, "Rashmika designed her mangalsutra, and that clearly tells that she has her own unique taste." This revelation highlights the actor's individuality and commitment to her personal choices during the wedding planning process.

Unique choices 'Even in clothes, even in jewelry, they just...' Maganti revealed that Mandanna and Deverakonda were determined not to follow typical celebrity wedding trends. Instead of choosing looks, jewelry, or decor based on what was popular, the couple focused on creating a wedding that reflected their true selves. "They didn't want it to follow the trends. Even in clothes, even in jewelry, they just did their unique or their self-decisions," Maganti said.

Bridal attire Mandanna also insisted on wearing orange bridal 'saree' Mandanna's unique choices extended to her bridal saree, which became a major talking point online. While most celebrity brides opt for red, pastel, or ivory ensembles, Mandanna insisted on wearing orange. "Rashmika was very particular about doing orange. This designer is saying red; this designer is saying wear ivory because those are the bright colors and orange is very unconventional," Maganti said.

Advertisement

Wedding planning 'I told her to stick to your instinct...' Maganti encouraged Mandanna to trust her instincts and not change her choices based on what others suggested. "I told her to stick to your instinct; if you want to wear orange, you have to wear orange." "Don't wear red or white because a designer told you to do so," she advised. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel also ensured the couple's personal preferences remained a priority throughout the styling process.

Advertisement