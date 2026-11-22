Ravi Kishan's next explores growing Korean wave in India
What's the story
Actor Ravi Kishan is set to headline an upcoming untitled film that will delve into the increasing impact of Korean culture on Indian society. The film will be directed by Bengali filmmaker duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, reported The Hollywood Reporter India. It's written by screenwriter and former journalist Zinia Sen and is expected to go on floors in early 2027.
Cultural exploration
Film will be a humorous entertainer
The upcoming film will explore how Korean music, entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle are influencing the tastes and daily lives of Indians.
It will be a humorous entertainer that explores cultural connections between India and South Korea.
The project is being produced by Windows Production and Raghuvendra Singh.
Career highlights
Kishan's recent projects and upcoming films
Kishan has seen a revival in his acting career with films such as Mukkabaaz, Laapataa Ladies, and the Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai.
He recently played the antagonist Babban, a drug lord in Mirzapur: The Movie.
His other recent projects include Maa Behan and Dhamaal 4.
The actor will next be seen alongside Sunny Deol in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak.
Filmmaking duo
About the Roy-Mukherjee duo
Roy and Mukherjee have directed several Bengali films such as Belaseshe, Praktan, Posto, Belashuru, and Bohurupi.
They made their Hindi-language debut with the 2023 family drama Shastry Viruddh Shastry, starring Paresh Rawal and Neena Kulkarni.
Their upcoming film with Kishan will be another addition to their diverse portfolio of work.