'RT 77': Ravi Teja-Mythri team up for new film
What's the story
Telugu superstar Ravi Teja will be teaming up with director Shiva Nirvana for a new film, tentatively titled RT 77. The title of this much-awaited project will be unveiled on January 26 at 10:00am, announced the makers on Sunday (January 25). This marks the first collaboration between Teja and Nirvana.
Twitter Post
'Journey of redemption begins tomorrow'
His journey of redemption begins tomorrow 🧭✨#RT77 first look on 26.01.26 at 10 AM IST 🤩— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 25, 2026
A @gvprakash Musical 🎼🎺
Starring MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl
Written & Directed by @ShivaNirvana 🎬
Produced by @MythriOfficialpic.twitter.com/b3iYGdz3pQ
Casting news
Priya Bhavani Shankar may star opposite Teja
While the makers have not officially confirmed the cast for this upcoming film, reports suggest that actor Priya Bhavani Shankar (36) might be starring opposite Teja (57). She is known for projects such as Indian 2, Rathnam, Thiruchitrambalam, Hostel, Blood Money, and the Prime Video series, Dhootha. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers (Pushpa, Jaat).
Music details
GV Prakash Kumar to compose music for the film
The music for this upcoming project will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. His last Telugu film was Robinhood (2025), and he is currently working on director Ajay Bhupathi's next film. Nirvana, who made his directorial debut with Ninnu Kori (2017) starring Nani, has also directed films like Tuck Jagadish (2021), Majili (2019), and Khushi (2023).