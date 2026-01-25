'RT 77': Ravi Teja-Mythri team up for new film

LOADING...
The title will be revealed on January 26

By Isha Sharma
Jan 25, 2026
01:01 pm
What's the story

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja will be teaming up with director Shiva Nirvana for a new film, tentatively titled RT 77. The title of this much-awaited project will be unveiled on January 26 at 10:00am, announced the makers on Sunday (January 25). This marks the first collaboration between Teja and Nirvana.

Twitter Post

'Journey of redemption begins tomorrow'

Casting news

Priya Bhavani Shankar may star opposite Teja

While the makers have not officially confirmed the cast for this upcoming film, reports suggest that actor Priya Bhavani Shankar (36) might be starring opposite Teja (57). She is known for projects such as Indian 2, Rathnam, Thiruchitrambalam, Hostel, Blood Money, and the Prime Video series, Dhootha. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers (Pushpa, Jaat).

Music details

GV Prakash Kumar to compose music for the film

The music for this upcoming project will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. His last Telugu film was Robinhood (2025), and he is currently working on director Ajay Bhupathi's next film. Nirvana, who made his directorial debut with Ninnu Kori (2017) starring Nani, has also directed films like Tuck Jagadish (2021), Majili (2019), and Khushi (2023).

