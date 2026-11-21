Ravichander and Maran gift Sun staff gold coins and rings
Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's dreamy wedding celebrations in Greece are spreading the joy by gifting Sun Group employees gold coins (for men) and gold rings (for women).
Unboxing videos are everywhere online, with employees clearly delighted by the surprise.
Sun staff received hampers and invitations
The gifts didn't stop at gold: employees also received hampers with chocolates and invitation cards.
This gesture has since caught the attention of social media users.