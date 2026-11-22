Ravichander and Maran host Chennai wedding reception, CM Vijay attends
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sun TV Network Executive Director Kavya Maran hosted a wedding reception in Chennai, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay stopping by to congratulate them.
The couple had earlier tied the knot in Greece, surrounded by film and political bigwigs.
Ravichander and Maran bonded over music
The guest list was packed with cinema legends like Rajinikanth, actor Vikram, director Shankar, and producer Aascar Ravichandran, making it a true power gathering from both film and politics.
Anirudh and Kavya's story started through friends in the industry, bonded over music and movies, and now they are celebrating with some of the biggest names around.