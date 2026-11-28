Ravipudi announces animated 'Ramayana' as his dream project in Goa
Director Anil Ravipudi is switching things up with an animated Ramayana movie, which he calls his "dream project."
Announced at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, the film draws from his childhood love for mythology and promises something fresh from a filmmaker known for comedies.
Ravipudi keeps comedies, teams with NTR
Ravipudi isn't leaving family comedies behind: he says these movies bring much-needed happiness during festivals like Sankranthi.
He's also teaming up with Jr NTR for a new comedy and has Vidudala, starring Venkatesh and Keerthy Suresh, releasing on January 12, 2027.