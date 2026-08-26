Ravipudi denies new Babu project on X after 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Director Anil Ravipudi has set the record straight: there's no new project with Mahesh Babu in the works right now.

After buzz started swirling post their 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ravipudi posted on X, calling Mahesh Babu "a dear person" and adding, "I have immense love and respect for him, always."

But he made it clear: "Whatever news is currently circulating is completely false and untrue. Please don't believe or spread such rumors."