Ravipudi denies new Babu project on X after 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'
Entertainment
Director Anil Ravipudi has set the record straight: there's no new project with Mahesh Babu in the works right now.
After buzz started swirling post their 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ravipudi posted on X, calling Mahesh Babu "a dear person" and adding, "I have immense love and respect for him, always."
But he made it clear: "Whatever news is currently circulating is completely false and untrue. Please don't believe or spread such rumors."
Babu gearing up for Rajamouli film
While fans were hoping for another team-up, Mahesh Babu is busy gearing up for SS Rajamouli's next big action-adventure film, set to release on April 7, 2027.
For now, the Sarileru Neekevvaru duo isn't reuniting, but never say never in the world of cinema!