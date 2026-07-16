'The Odyssey' set for bumper ₹20cr opening in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey has already crossed ₹7.5 crore in pre-sales in India by Monday. The film is expected to easily breach the ₹10 crore mark with its final numbers. With a day still left to go, the Day 1 gross can easily reach ₹20-25 crore.

The demand for the film has been particularly high on IMAX, 4DX, and other premium large-format (PLF) screens where ticket rates range from ₹700 to ₹2,800 even for morning shows.