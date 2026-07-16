'The Odyssey' set for bumper ₹20cr opening in India
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated mythological epic, The Odyssey, is set to have a grand opening at the Indian box office on Friday. The film has reportedly sold tickets worth approximately ₹10 crore gross for its opening day, with trade estimates suggesting that the collections could even touch ₹25 crore. This makes it one of the biggest Hollywood openers of the year in India.
Box office success
'The Odyssey' dominates ticket sales in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey has already crossed ₹7.5 crore in pre-sales in India by Monday. The film is expected to easily breach the ₹10 crore mark with its final numbers. With a day still left to go, the Day 1 gross can easily reach ₹20-25 crore.
The demand for the film has been particularly high on IMAX, 4DX, and other premium large-format (PLF) screens where ticket rates range from ₹700 to ₹2,800 even for morning shows.
Release plan
Film expected to do well internationally, too
Nolan, who has a massive fan following in India, will be releasing the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This wide release is expected to rake in big bucks at the box office this weekend.
According to Deadline, The Odyssey is projected to earn between $90 million and $100 million in its opening weekend in North America, with worldwide collections expected to exceed $200 million.
Film information
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey, based on the ancient Greek epic, stars Matt Damon as Odysseus. The film also features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Himesh Patel, Jon Bernthal, and Benny Safdie.
It has been reportedly cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India with zero cuts and granted an "A" certificate.
The film's runtime is 172.33 minutes or approximately 2 hours 52 minutes and 33 seconds long.