Reddy to enter politics next year, launches group with Manchu

Reddy pledges education for 5 children

Mounika's move into politics is a nod to her parents, Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Sobha Nagireddy, who were respected leaders in Rayalaseema.

At the launch event, the couple also promised to support the education of five children — a first step in their plan for wider community work across Telugu-speaking regions.

Meanwhile, Manoj is busy working on David Reddy, a period drama about a warrior's fight against British rule.