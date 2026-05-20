Reddy to enter politics next year, launches group with Manchu
Entertainment
Telugu actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Mounika Reddy just launched their social service group, Aikya Dhairya Sena Samithi, in Hyderabad, timed with Manoj's birthday.
The big news? Mounika is set to step into politics next year, aiming to promote unity and public welfare through community programs.
Reddy pledges education for 5 children
Mounika's move into politics is a nod to her parents, Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Sobha Nagireddy, who were respected leaders in Rayalaseema.
At the launch event, the couple also promised to support the education of five children — a first step in their plan for wider community work across Telugu-speaking regions.
Meanwhile, Manoj is busy working on David Reddy, a period drama about a warrior's fight against British rule.