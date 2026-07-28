Rekha to receive Excellence in Cinema award at IFFM 2026

Rekha, known for films like Silsila, Khoobsurat, Ijaazat, Ghar, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Koi... Mil Gaya, among others, said in a statement that she was grateful for the recognition.

"Cinema has been my life's greatest blessing, and to be honored with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026 is special."

"I accept this honor with immense gratitude."