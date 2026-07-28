Rekha to receive Excellence in Cinema award at IFFM 2026
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Rekha will be honored with the Excellence in Cinema Award at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). To commemorate her contribution to Indian cinema, the festival will screen her iconic film Umrao Jaan, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. She will also serve as the guest of honor. The festival will be held from August 13-23.
Actor's statement
'Cinema has been my life's greatest blessing': Rekha
Rekha, known for films like Silsila, Khoobsurat, Ijaazat, Ghar, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Koi... Mil Gaya, among others, said in a statement that she was grateful for the recognition.
"Cinema has been my life's greatest blessing, and to be honored with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026 is special."
"I accept this honor with immense gratitude."
Flag hoisting
She will also hoist the Indian flag in Melbourne
Apart from receiving the award, Rekha will also hoist the Indian flag in Melbourne on August 15.
This annual flag-hoisting ceremony is a tradition that brings together fans, dignitaries, and members of the Indian diaspora.
It has previously been led by several iconic figures of Indian cinema like late Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.
Festival director's statement
'Rekha ji is a timeless icon'
Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the Founder and Festival Director of IFFM, lauded Rekha's contribution to Indian cinema.
She said, "There are very few artists whose presence transcends cinema and becomes part of a nation's cultural consciousness."
"Rekha ji is one such timeless icon. It is an immense privilege for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to welcome her as our Guest of Honour this year."