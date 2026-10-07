When exactly is 'Ramayana: Part One' opening in India?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film, Ramayana: Part One, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been long promised to hit screens on Diwali, but there has been confusion over the exact dates. Now, we have answers. The movie features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and others. Dharma Productions will release it in India while Sony Pictures will handle international distribution.
Release details
Paid previews on November 4, official opening on November 5
Ramayana will have paid previews on November 4 (Wednesday) with its official opening day on November 5 (Thursday), per Pinkvilla.
This release strategy is a departure from the traditional Diwali weekend releases, where Hindi movies target Diwali day or the day before/after.
The decision to release the film on Wednesday is likely influenced by its global scale and the need to align with international markets.
The team dropped a new poster for Arun Govil, which also doesn't specify a date.
Global release
Release dates across different territories
The film's release dates vary across territories. In North America, it will have previews on November 4 and will open on November 5.
Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Germany, the rest of Europe, and Latin America will see its opening day on November 5.
The United Kingdom, South Africa, and Mauritius are currently slated for a November 6 (Friday) release.
Release flexibility
East Asian territories yet to confirm release dates
While these dates are more or less confirmed, the release decisions are dynamic and can evolve on a day-to-day basis.
The East Asian territories like China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are yet to lock in particular dates. It is possible some of these get a day-and-date release alongside the rest of the world, but a later date is also a possibility.
Competition with Godzilla Minus Zero is also complicating things for the tentpole.