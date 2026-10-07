When exactly is 'Ramayana: Part One' opening in India?

Ramayana will have paid previews on November 4 (Wednesday) with its official opening day on November 5 (Thursday), per Pinkvilla.

This release strategy is a departure from the traditional Diwali weekend releases, where Hindi movies target Diwali day or the day before/after.

The decision to release the film on Wednesday is likely influenced by its global scale and the need to align with international markets.

The team dropped a new poster for Arun Govil, which also doesn't specify a date.