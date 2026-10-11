Why director chose Parineeti Chopra for 'Reporting Live'

Tripathi, who is making his feature film debut with Reporting Live, told Mid-Day, "They're the ones carrying the film throughout."

Praising Chopra, he added, "[Before filming] she had already thought of her character, its ambitions, and curious [nature]. Her understanding of scenes and characters made her right for the role."

Talking about the ensemble cast, he reflected, "There is no side character. Every character thinks they are the protagonist of their life."