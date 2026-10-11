Why director chose Parineeti Chopra for 'Reporting Live'
What's the story
Actor Parineeti Chopra is currently seen in the new Netflix drama, Reporting Live. She essays journalist Sandhya Yadav, who, with her cameraman Vinod Sharma (Deven Bhojani), exposes an illegal sand-mining syndicate. The investigative thriller's director, Dhruv Tripathi, has called Chopra and Bhojani the soul of the film.
Director's praise
Tripathi on why he chose Chopra
Tripathi, who is making his feature film debut with Reporting Live, told Mid-Day, "They're the ones carrying the film throughout."
Praising Chopra, he added, "[Before filming] she had already thought of her character, its ambitions, and curious [nature]. Her understanding of scenes and characters made her right for the role."
Talking about the ensemble cast, he reflected, "There is no side character. Every character thinks they are the protagonist of their life."
Prep
Tripathi's research for the film
Tripathi further revealed that the team spent two years researching illegal sand mining and following the work of journalists.
He said, "Something broke in me when I saw those incidents."
"This thriller, so to say, is a hat tip to these ordinary heroes. It's all about narratives today. But there are still people who can take a phone and report something, and find it in themselves to push back [power] to discover the [hidden] truth and get it out."