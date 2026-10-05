Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in talks to revive 'Inshallah'
What's the story
Alia Bhatt and acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reportedly in talks to revive their long-delayed project, Inshallah. The film was announced in 2019 with Salman Khan as the male lead but was put on hold due to creative differences between Khan and Bhansali. Now, after Love & War, Bhansali might work on this much-awaited movie.
Script overhaul
'Inshallah' will see significant changes in script
Sources suggest that the revival of Inshallah will involve significant changes to the script. Bhansali and Bhatt are reportedly discussing a reworked version of the love story.
A source told Mid-Day, "It's not being looked at as the same film that was announced years ago. The core story remains the same, but the material will be reworked and given a fresh spin."
Casting
Bhansali will lock script before casting male lead
Elaborating on the cast, the source added, "No casting gets locked on a Bhansali film without the script being finalized."
"Salman is occupied with Raj-DK's film, while Shah Rukh Khan hasn't decided his next after King. It's also possible that the story will seek a younger actor."
Meanwhile, Bhansali's next, Love & War, will release on January 21, 2027.
It stars Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor.