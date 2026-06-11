Rikhi confirms marriage to rapper Badshah and shares 1st photo
Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi just confirmed she's married to rapper Badshah during an Instagram AMA on June 10, 2026.
When a fan asked about her relationship status, she replied, "Yes, I am married," and even dropped their first photo together after fans kept requesting it.
The couple had kept things private despite wedding pictures and videos circulating on social media earlier this year, and Rikhi playfully addressed questions about their social media habits too.
Rikhi and Badshah met at party
Badshah and Rikhi tied the knot earlier this year, surrounded by close family and friends. They first met at a mutual friend's party where they bonded over music and movies.
For context, Badshah was previously married to Jasmine; they share a daughter named Jessamy and separated in 2019 and share a daughter.