Rikhi confirms marriage to rapper Badshah and shares 1st photo Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi just confirmed she's married to rapper Badshah during an Instagram AMA on June 10, 2026.

When a fan asked about her relationship status, she replied, "Yes, I am married," and even dropped their first photo together after fans kept requesting it.

The couple had kept things private despite wedding pictures and videos circulating on social media earlier this year, and Rikhi playfully addressed questions about their social media habits too.