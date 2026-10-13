'Rise and Fall 2' Gurpal confronts Gulati, cites abusive relationship
Entertainment
On the latest Rise and Fall 2 episode, things got tense when Sara Gurpal called out Gautam Gulati for his behavior after he accidentally hit his leg on a bench.
She said she used to respect him but said the incident reminded her of an abusive relationship, bringing some real emotion to the house.
Poonawalla's reign ends, alliances scramble
The confrontation happened during Navratri celebrations, with house tensions already high thanks to Kaira and Rishabh's rivalry.
To top it off, Shehzad Poonawalla's reign ended, shaking up alliances and power balances.
With dramatic moves like Gurpal climbing onto the dining table, this season is proving that anything can happen as everyone scrambles for control.