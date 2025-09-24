'Rise and Fall': Aditya challenges Kiku after red room spat Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Reality show "Rise and Fall" is buzzing after Aditya Narayan called out Kiku Sharda for allegedly calling him "pagal wagal" and targeting him in the red room.

Aditya even challenged Kiku to face off in any kind of task—physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual—but Kiku brushed it off, saying Aditya was being arrogant.