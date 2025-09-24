'Rise and Fall': Aditya challenges Kiku after red room spat
Reality show "Rise and Fall" is buzzing after Aditya Narayan called out Kiku Sharda for allegedly calling him "pagal wagal" and targeting him in the red room.
Aditya even challenged Kiku to face off in any kind of task—physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual—but Kiku brushed it off, saying Aditya was being arrogant.
Aditya calls Kiku 'weakest player'
The competition is getting intense with contestants split into Rulers and Workers. Anaya Bangar's nomination for Ultimate Fall raised the stakes even more.
After their argument, Kiku got emotional about Aditya's attitude while talking to Arbaz and Dhanashree Verma.
Meanwhile, Aditya kept pushing by calling Kiku the "weakest player."
'Rise and Fall' on air
Alongside Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and others, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh recently left after a short stint as a ruler.
You can catch new episodes every day on Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television.