'Raja Shivaji': Riteish reveals how Salman Khan came on board

Riteish Deshmukh , who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Raja Shivaji, recently revealed that superstar Salman Khan insisted on being a part of the project. The two actors have previously worked together in films like Ved and Lai Bhari. Deshmukh narrated how Khan expressed his desire to be involved in Raja Shivaji even before a proper role was finalized.

Actor's account This is how Khan's involvement in 'Ved' happened ETimes quoted Deshmukh as saying, "When I did Lai Bhari, Salman Khan was in it. At the time, he requested, 'I want to do a scene.' When I was working on Ved, I called him and said, 'Brother, I want to meet you.' He said, 'Done!' I said, 'When?' He said, 'For which role you want to meet, it's done?'" "He just asked me, 'How many days is the shoot?' I said, 'Two days' and he just said, 'Done.'"

Role confirmation And this is how it went for 'Raja Shivaji' However, the process was different for Raja Shivaji. Deshmukh revealed, "I didn't go to him for this film. We were together on New Year's." "He asked me when I was starting to shoot the movie. I said, 'It's starting this month.' He said, 'Which role am I playing?'" When Deshmukh told Khan that there wasn't a role for him, the superstar insisted, "No, no, no...you can't make the film without me, I have to be in it."

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