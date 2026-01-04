Next Article
Riverdale's Charles Melton and Camille Summer-Valli are expecting a baby
Entertainment
Riverdale star Charles Melton and his girlfriend Camille Summer-Valli just shared some big news—they're having their first child!
The couple made the announcement on Instagram with cozy photos and the caption, "making a lil family," giving fans a peek into this new chapter.
Fans and friends show love after sweet reveal
The post included Melton kissing Summer-Valli's baby bump, sparking lots of excitement from fans and friends.
Michael Gandolfini, Melton's 'Warfare' co-star, cheered them on with "Mom and dad!!! Love you both so much."
While their relationship wasn't official before, this announcement has everyone celebrating as they get ready to welcome their little one.