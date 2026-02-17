'The Godfather' actor Robert Duvall dies at 95

Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died at the age of 95. His death was confirmed by his wife, Luciana Duvall, who posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook . "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," she wrote.

Tribute Luciana paid tribute to her late husband In her post, Luciana remembered Duvall as "simply everything" to her. She wrote, "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court." "For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all."

Career Career spanned over 6 decades Duvall's career spanned over six decades, during which he was nominated for seven Oscars and won one for Tender Mercies. His other notable films include The Great Santini, THX 1138, Lonesome Dove, The Apostle, and The Judge. He also earned five Emmy nominations for his work on television. Despite not being as commercially successful as some of his contemporaries like Robert De Niro or Dustin Hoffman, Duvall's dedication to his craft earned him immense respect from peers and critics alike.

Advertisement

Early career Breakthrough role came in Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather' Duvall's first major film role was as Boo Radley in 1962's To Kill a Mockingbird. However, it wasn't until the 1970s that he truly came into his own as an actor. His breakthrough role came in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather (1972), where he played Tom Hagen, a role that earned him his first Oscar nomination. He reprised this role for The Godfather Part II (1974).

Advertisement