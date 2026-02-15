Rohit Saraf to lead Sajid Ali's 'Heer Ranjha'?

Eight years after Laila Majnu, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor are coming together for another epic love story titled Heer Ranjha . The film was announced on Valentine's Day with a concept teaser. While the cast is yet to be officially revealed, Variety India reports that actor Rohit Saraf has been roped in to play the male lead, Ranjha.

Role details Saraf to lead the film Saraf is known for his roles in The Sky Is Pink, Ishq Vishk Rebound, Mismatched, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. A newcomer is also set to be launched as Heer. The identity of the female actor has not been revealed yet, but she has reportedly been finalized. Saraf will next be seen in the fourth and final season of Netflix's Mismatched, followed by Nikkhil Advani's historical web series The Revolutionaries.

Film details Classic Punjabi folk tale: 'Heer Ranjha' Heer Ranjha is based on a classic Punjabi folk tale, most famously turned into an epic poem by legendary Sufi poet Waris Shah in 1766. The story follows a passionate love affair between Heer and Ranjha, which faces intense familial opposition, separation, and a tragic end. Ali has penned the film's script, reinterpreting the iconic tale for modern audiences.

