Rohit Saraf to lead Sajid Ali's 'Heer Ranjha'?
What's the story
Eight years after Laila Majnu, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor are coming together for another epic love story titled Heer Ranjha. The film was announced on Valentine's Day with a concept teaser. While the cast is yet to be officially revealed, Variety India reports that actor Rohit Saraf has been roped in to play the male lead, Ranjha.
Role details
Saraf to lead the film
Saraf is known for his roles in The Sky Is Pink, Ishq Vishk Rebound, Mismatched, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. A newcomer is also set to be launched as Heer. The identity of the female actor has not been revealed yet, but she has reportedly been finalized. Saraf will next be seen in the fourth and final season of Netflix's Mismatched, followed by Nikkhil Advani's historical web series The Revolutionaries.
Film details
Classic Punjabi folk tale: 'Heer Ranjha'
Heer Ranjha is based on a classic Punjabi folk tale, most famously turned into an epic poem by legendary Sufi poet Waris Shah in 1766. The story follows a passionate love affair between Heer and Ranjha, which faces intense familial opposition, separation, and a tragic end. Ali has penned the film's script, reinterpreting the iconic tale for modern audiences.
Director's vision
Previous adaptations of the story
Sajid Ali, who also directed Laila Majnu, will helm Heer Ranjha. The film is expected to deliver an emotionally immersive cinematic experience, replicating the tone of Laila Majnu, which became a cult classic over the years. Interestingly, the story of Heer and Ranjha has been adapted several times over the years. Notable versions include Chetan Anand's 1970 film starring Raaj Kumar and Priya Rajvansh, and the 1992 film featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.