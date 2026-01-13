Rohit Shetty gears up for 'Golmaal 5' shoot at Mumbai Film City

Why does this matter?

Unlike previous Golmaal films shot in Goa or Hyderabad, this one's happening in Mumbai to make life easier for the mostly Mumbai-based cast.

The familiar gang—Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu—are all back, with Sharman Joshi returning from the original film.

There's also talk of Kareena Kapoor Khan joining as the lead and a new female villain in the mix.

The team is aiming for an early 2026 release (after Drishyam 3 wraps), so mark your calendars!