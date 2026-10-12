Aanand L Rai's 'Nakhrewaalii' to release on October 30
What's the story
The upcoming romantic comedy Nakhrewaalii, starring Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, will hit theaters on October 30, 2026. The film is directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. It explores relationships and gender roles in a modern context. The makers have also released a poster that gives us an idea of the film's take on love and romance.
Film's theme
'Womantic comedy' tackling gender issues
Described as a "womantic comedy," Nakhrewaalii blends romance and humor with a focus on gender equality.
It also seeks to address broader social issues like women's safety and societal norms that continue to shape relationships.
Notably, Nakhrewaalii was supposed to be Duggal's debut film, with the actor calling it his Bollywood entry when shooting began.
However, due to the delay in its release, he made his acting debut with Prime Video's Don't Be Shy.
Production details
Meet the team behind the film
Nakhrewaalii marks Shanklya's directorial debut.
The film is produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow, the production house of filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.
At the box office, the rom-com is expected to face competition from the Hollywood film Clayface and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer, among others.