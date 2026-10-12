Aanand L Rai's 'Nakhrewaalii' to release on October 30

Described as a "womantic comedy," Nakhrewaalii blends romance and humor with a focus on gender equality.

It also seeks to address broader social issues like women's safety and societal norms that continue to shape relationships.

Notably, Nakhrewaalii was supposed to be Duggal's debut film, with the actor calling it his Bollywood entry when shooting began.

However, due to the delay in its release, he made his acting debut with Prime Video's Don't Be Shy.