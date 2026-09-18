Roshan supports Kaif after body shaming following Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi
Entertainment
After the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi bash on September 14, Katrina Kaif faced body-shaming online for her post-pregnancy appearance.
Hrithik Roshan quietly showed his support, highlighting how public scrutiny often targets women, especially new moms, even when they're just living their lives.
Roshan liked Jain post, stars rallied
Roshan liked a post by Harshveer Jain (storysellercomics) that called out the negativity and praised Kaif's achievements, urging people to show empathy.
Fans and celebrities like Ali Zafar also rallied around Kaif, reminding everyone that she's not just an actor but also a new mom and entrepreneur (deserves respect, not criticism).