Roy stuns Cannes in embroidered Patola dress revealing 'Bombay stories'
Entertainment
Cannes 2026 just got a splash of Indian style! Mouni Roy wowed everyone in an electric-blue Patola dress, revealing her new film Bombay Stories.
The dress, crafted by Puja Shah and the artisans, took 300 hours to embroider and brought traditional vibes to the global stage.
Gujjar backs 'Freedom from ghunghat' movement
Roy shared how special it felt to represent Gujarat's centuries-old textile tradition.
Ruchi Gujjar made waves too, rocking a pink ghagra choli with a ghunghat for the Freedom From Ghunghat movement, sparking buzz about blending old customs with new ideas.
Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari kept it cool and chic in a soft buttercream halter dress, showing off understated elegance.