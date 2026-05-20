Roy stuns Cannes in embroidered Patola dress revealing 'Bombay stories'

Gujjar backs 'Freedom from ghunghat' movement

Roy shared how special it felt to represent Gujarat's centuries-old textile tradition.

Ruchi Gujjar made waves too, rocking a pink ghagra choli with a ghunghat for the Freedom From Ghunghat movement, sparking buzz about blending old customs with new ideas.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari kept it cool and chic in a soft buttercream halter dress, showing off understated elegance.