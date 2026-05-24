Rukmini Vasanth files cybercrime complaint over viral AI images

Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth has filed a cybercrime complaint after AI-generated images and videos of her in a bikini went viral online. The actor confirmed the news to the media at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday. "I have just filed the police complaint. So, I have full faith that our cybercrime department will look into it," she said, per Hindustan Times.

AI misuse 'There are positives to AI...' Vasanth stressed that not only actors but many girls could face issues due to the misuse of AI. "I don't think it's something to be done. It starts with actresses, but girls will face problems too if this continues," she said. "There are positives to AI, but only if you use it positively, not negatively."

Statement Earlier, she condemned circulation of the photos Earlier, Vasanth had issued a statement on social media condemning the circulation of the fake content. "My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated." "We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images," she added.

Advertisement