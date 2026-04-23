Russell Brand admits to 'exploitative' relationship with 16-year-old

Actor and comedian Russell Brand recently admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30. He made this revelation during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, where he acknowledged that such a relationship was "exploitative." Despite noting that the age of consent in the UK is 16, Brand recognized the power imbalance in his past relationships and their potentially exploitative nature.

Admission details 'When I was 30 I was a very different person' Brand said, "Thank you, Megyn Kelly, for giving me the grace to address, in particular, your anger, which is entirely legitimate and recognizable." "And the plain fact of it is that in Europe and in the United Kingdom, where I'm from, the age of consent is 16." "I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30 but when I was 30 I was a very different person. I was a lot younger and I was an immature 30-year-old."

Self-reflection 'I think it is exploitative' Brand confessed, "Consensual sex, actually, with a variety of people when there is a strong power differential because there is when you're a famous man that has the ability to attract women that I had at that time, I think involves exploitation. I think it is exploitative." He further admitted, "I recognize that my sexual conduct in the past was selfish and I did not apply enough consideration."

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