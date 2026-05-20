Russo calls 'Avengers: Doomsday' complete reinvention on AGBO YouTube channel
Marvel's next big film, Avengers: Doomsday, is gearing up to totally shake up the MCU.
Joe Russo called it a "complete reinvention" in a recent appearance on AGBO Films's YouTube channel, hinting that this movie will break away from what fans are used to.
Joe pointed out that Marvel has always told stories on a huge scale, but this time they're taking things in an unexpected direction.
Russos say 'Doomsday' explores messy conflicts
Joe teased that audiences will be "shocked by the degree to which [Doomsday] changes the franchise."
The Russos, famous for their work on Infinity War and Endgame, say Doomsday will dive into complex emotions and messy conflicts, much like the debates around Iron Man vs. Captain America in Civil War.
So get ready for fresh vibes and some serious character drama as the MCU moves forward.