Russo calls 'Avengers: Doomsday' complete reinvention on AGBO YouTube channel

Russos say 'Doomsday' explores messy conflicts

Joe teased that audiences will be "shocked by the degree to which [Doomsday] changes the franchise."

The Russos, famous for their work on Infinity War and Endgame, say Doomsday will dive into complex emotions and messy conflicts, much like the debates around Iron Man vs. Captain America in Civil War.

So get ready for fresh vibes and some serious character drama as the MCU moves forward.