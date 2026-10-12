Sabu joins 'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8' as wild card
Entertainment
Popular content creator Nowfi Sabu is set to enter Bigg Boss Malayalam Season eight as a wild card.
Known for her popular reaction videos and Bigg Boss reviews, she's expected to bring fresh energy and maybe even change up the game.
Her arrival follows a hectic week of big evictions and new faces in the house.
'Bigg Boss Malayalam' sees 6 evictions
After six contestants were evicted, four wild cards (actor Vipin, model Nilina, and influencers Vedangi and Suvarna) joined the show, though Suvarna left soon after for health reasons.
Another eviction sent Eldho packing.
All eyes are on BBM eight.