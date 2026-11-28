Sachu honored with Dr. Mrs. YGP Award of Cultural Excellence
Veteran actress, comedian, and dancer Kumari Sachu was honored with the Dr. Mrs. YGP Award of Cultural Excellence at a ceremony hosted by Bharat Kalachar in T. Nagar, which celebrated the 101st birth anniversary of Dr. Mrs. YGP.
Sivakumar and Gnanam felicitate Sachu
The event brought together big names like veteran actor Sivakumar and theater icon Bombay Gnanam, who felicitated the awardee at the ceremony.
Bharat Kalachar hosted the ceremony in T. Nagar, marking the 101st birth anniversary of Dr. Mrs. YGP.