SAD to screen 'Satluj' in Punjab to show Congress's 'repression'
What's the story
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced that it will screen the controversial film Satluj across Punjab. The decision comes after the film was removed from the OTT platform ZEE5 just two days after its release on July 3. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on X that this move is aimed at ensuring that today's youth and future generations are aware of "the unspeakable tragedy and repression unleashed by the then butcher Congress governments against Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra."
Film's impact
Badal says Sikh youth went through profound stress
Badal, a former deputy chief minister, stressed that Satluj captures the pain of Punjab during a tumultuous period. He said, "The Sikh youth was going through profound religious stress following the horrendous and unforgivable attack on Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib." Earlier, he criticized the film's removal from ZEE5, stating that Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty rather than suppression.
Film's narrative
More about the film 'Satluj'
Originally titled Ghallughara and then Punjab '95, Satluj is a biographical drama about human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film chronicles his efforts to expose alleged human rights violations during one of Punjab's most violent periods in the 1990s. In the movie, Diljit Dosanjh plays Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984-1994 before disappearing himself in 1995.
Community screenings
Gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu to screen
In addition to SAD's plans, gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jammu are also planning community screenings of Satluj. The decision was made after the film was taken down from ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release. Insiders from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that gurdwara committees have launched these screenings to ensure Khalra's story continues to reach audiences despite the film's unavailability online.
Film's challenges
Film was removed from OTT platform due to 'security concerns'
Satluj had reportedly run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts. This delay in getting clearance from the censor board forced makers to postpone planned releases. The film was eventually released on ZEE5 after over three years of delays but was taken down citing security concerns under the Information Technology Rules.