'Satluj' was removed from ZEE5

SAD to screen 'Satluj' in Punjab to show Congress's 'repression'

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:42 pm Jul 09, 202603:42 pm

What's the story

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced that it will screen the controversial film Satluj across Punjab. The decision comes after the film was removed from the OTT platform ZEE5 just two days after its release on July 3. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on X that this move is aimed at ensuring that today's youth and future generations are aware of "the unspeakable tragedy and repression unleashed by the then butcher Congress governments against Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra."